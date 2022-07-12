Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Trimmed by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS opened at $95.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.83. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

