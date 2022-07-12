smARTOFGIVING Trading Up 10.6% This Week (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded 26% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. During the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and $5,304.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00114760 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016906 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

