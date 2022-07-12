SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.70

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 120429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Get SMC alerts:

About SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.