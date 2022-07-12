SMI Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $100.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,204. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.17.

