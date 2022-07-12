SMI Advisory Services LLC Sells 517 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SMI Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.4% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.51. 17,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,210. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.26. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $199.56 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

