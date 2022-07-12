Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.27

Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.27 and last traded at C$6.33, with a volume of 13144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.61.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$740.61 million and a P/E ratio of -9.24.
Solaris Resources Company Profile (TSE:SLS)
Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
