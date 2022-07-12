Spaceswap MILK2 Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market cap of $176,062.58 and approximately $17,190.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00103011 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Spaceswap MILK2

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading

