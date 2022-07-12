SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.45

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.45 and last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 780136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.