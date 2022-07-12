SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Increased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.91. The stock had a trading volume of 134,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,691. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.