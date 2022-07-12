SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 290.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,549 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 3.0% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26,069.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,290,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,276,000 after buying an additional 15,231,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,038,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,183,000 after acquiring an additional 623,624 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,415,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,360,000 after purchasing an additional 93,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,591 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,857,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,729,000 after purchasing an additional 47,918 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTS stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.