SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 3.2% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.22 and a one year high of $133.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.36.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

