SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.6% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $32,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $3.30 on Tuesday, reaching $421.62. 62,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $435.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.37. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

