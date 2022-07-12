Splintershards (SPS) Price Tops $0.0444 on Exchanges

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $33.92 million and $722,426.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Splintershards has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001155 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002285 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00105154 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010440 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000441 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 857,832,006 coins and its circulating supply is 763,918,993 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

