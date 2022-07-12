Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.51

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 11015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 223,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 71,830 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 151.5% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 251,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.