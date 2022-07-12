Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) PT Lowered to €18.50

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from €25.00 ($25.00) to €18.50 ($18.50) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stellantis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stellantis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,991,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after purchasing an additional 341,854 shares during the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

