Step Hero Trading Up 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Step Hero (HERO) traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. Step Hero has a market cap of $88,136.77 and $319,075.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,910.94 or 0.99991194 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

