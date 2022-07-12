StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In other news, Director Cindy H. Finnie acquired 1,500 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,853.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,101 shares of company stock worth $37,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 86,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.