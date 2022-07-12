StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.29.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVIV Get Rating ) by 152.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

