StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.29.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.