StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NEON stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.40. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 114.08%.
About Neonode (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
