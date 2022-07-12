StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NEON stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.40. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 114.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Neonode Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.16% of Neonode worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

