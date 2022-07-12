StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.57 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 45.13%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.25%.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

