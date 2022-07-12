StockNews.com Downgrades Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Hold

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

ARTNA stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.70. 18,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $469.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.09. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

