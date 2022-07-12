StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of CMCT opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $9.39.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -46.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth $622,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 51.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth $8,320,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

