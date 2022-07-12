StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

EBMT stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $131.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 114,898 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 86,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,582 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

