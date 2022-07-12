StockNews.com Upgrades ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ECOM. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.79. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.17 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $47,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,574.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

