Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Stryker stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.12. 8,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,741. The firm has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.69 and a 200 day moving average of $245.37. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $193.34 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.