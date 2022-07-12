Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNCY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,639,812.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,941.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $26,990.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,085.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,533 shares of company stock worth $2,410,552 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 837,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 121,494 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 890,165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1,049.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 157,408 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,926,000 after purchasing an additional 294,285 shares during the period.

About Sun Country Airlines (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.