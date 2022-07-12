SUN (old) (SUN) Market Cap Reaches $152,457.26

SUN (old) (SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. SUN (old) has a market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN (old) coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00118393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,964.42 or 0.99971803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002190 BTC.

SUN (old) Profile

SUN (old) (SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

