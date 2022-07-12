SuperFarm Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $48.21 million and approximately $10.75 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002122 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000445 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

