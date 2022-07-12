SuperLauncher Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $582,199.57 and $54.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00117552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017182 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000328 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,046,684 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars.

