SVB Leerink Weighs in on Opthea Limited’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPT)

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Opthea in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Opthea’s current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Opthea from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OPT opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.63% of Opthea worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

