Switcheo Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (SWTH)

Switcheo (SWTH) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and $92,723.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Switcheo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00117552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017182 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,716,201,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,438,975 coins. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.