T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners cut T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.63.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 245,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

