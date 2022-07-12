Tamar Securities LLC Acquires 8,804 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,059 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares comprises approximately 6.2% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC owned about 0.82% of International Bancshares worth $22,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 40.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

