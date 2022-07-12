Tamar Securities LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $161.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.34.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

