Tamar Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for 2.5% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 8.4% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 465.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 14.0% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 75,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,967,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 162.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.76.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $481.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $486.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.73. The stock has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

