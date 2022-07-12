Tamar Securities LLC Sells 2,395 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tamar Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,741 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 1.8% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $105,524,000 after buying an additional 539,799 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,372,000 after acquiring an additional 537,126 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD opened at $213.61 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.33 and a 200-day moving average of $236.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.