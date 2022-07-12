Tamar Securities LLC Sells 97,203 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tamar Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,203 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.63.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

