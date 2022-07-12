Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Up 14% After Analyst Upgrade

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) shot up 14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $18.00. The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.34. 118,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 522,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $963.58 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.88.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $80.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.