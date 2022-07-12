Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $25.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THQ. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

