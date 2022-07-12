Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $244.26

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $244.26 and last traded at $244.71, with a volume of 5992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 117,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 210,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

