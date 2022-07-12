Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 2.8% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $703.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $728.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $725.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $875.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $881.49.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.