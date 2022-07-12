Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 2.9% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in Tesla by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $881.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $703.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $725.53 and its 200-day moving average is $875.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

