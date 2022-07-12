Tether Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion and approximately $43.55 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00103011 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00032784 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 68,156,976,395 coins and its circulating supply is 65,990,930,061 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

