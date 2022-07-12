The Crypto Prophecies Price Tops $0.0096 (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $324,482.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110708 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About The Crypto Prophecies

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,110,792 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Crypto Prophecies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Crypto Prophecies using one of the exchanges listed above.

