The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $24.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.05% from the stock’s current price.

CLF has been the topic of several other reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,970,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,302,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $130,587,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $98,218,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,826 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

