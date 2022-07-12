The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th.

Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shares of GBX stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $956.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBX shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

