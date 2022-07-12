The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.9133 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 59.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.75. The stock had a trading volume of 326,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,997. The company has a market capitalization of $347.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,613,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after buying an additional 105,472 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,505,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,013,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 34.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,727,000 after buying an additional 104,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,624,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

