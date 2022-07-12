Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.59

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 3820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.

The company has a market cap of C$252.07 million and a PE ratio of -5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.35.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.59 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

