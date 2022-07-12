Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 1523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Specifically, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,404,233.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,850,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,859,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,778 shares of company stock worth $20,218,825. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $732.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Thryv by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thryv by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

