Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 1523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.
Specifically, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,404,233.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,850,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,859,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,778 shares of company stock worth $20,218,825. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $732.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Thryv by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thryv by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
