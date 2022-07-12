Tierion (TNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,568.00

Tierion (TNT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Tierion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tierion has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,368.94 or 0.99953439 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

